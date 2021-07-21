Malta Starts Recognising Vaccine Certificates From Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey And Guernsey 

Malta has started recognising digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey and Guernsey, effective from today.

This means that people who have been vaccinated in these four countries will be able to travel to Malta without having to quarantine for two weeks.

The Health Ministry announced the news in a statement, confirming that vaccine certificates will only be recognised for vaccines approved by the European Medicines Authority (currently Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson), which shall be a full course and 14 days after the last dose.

Malta is currently recognising digital vaccine certificates issued by EU member states, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

However, vaccinated residents of other countries have started urging the Maltese authorities to widen their recognition criteria.

