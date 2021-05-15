Malta Surpasses Israel In World COVID-19 Vaccination Race 

“Thank you Malta. Let’s keep going,” the deputy Prime Minister said in a tweet accompanied by a graph showing Malta’s share of vaccinated citizens rising above now second-placed Israel’s.

Malta is officially the country to have vaccinated most citizens, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this afternoon.

In comments to Labour Party websites the Journal, Fearne said that rather than a race between countries, Malta was currently in pole position in the race between the vaccine and the virus.

“We are winning back our normality one jab at a time. It remains imperative that all those eligible, register to be vaccinated so we can continue to achieve this amazing success,” Fearne said.

Over the past 24 hours, Malta has managed to vaccinate 7,700 people, with the arrival of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine having sped up Malta’s rollout even more.

According to the latest COVID-19 update by the Health Ministry, up until yesterday 414,632 doses of the vaccine had been administered, with 136,975 being fully vaccinated.

