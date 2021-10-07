Malta To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters To Healthcare Workers, Teachers And Prisoners

Malta will start offering COVID-19 booster doses to healthcare workers, teachers and people who live in institutions in December, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Fearne said there is no doubt the booster works, stating that a small spike of COVID-19 cases among vaccinated elderly care home residents declined drastically right after the booster campaign kicked in.

He said 96% of elderly care home residents and 71% of immunosuppressed people have now received their third vaccine shot, with around 20,000 booster doses administered in total.

It will be offered to everyone older than 70 throughout October and November and will be extended to healthcare workers (including carers and pharmacists), teachers and people who live in institutions (including prisoners) in December.

He has yet to confirm straight out whether the government intends to give everyone a third booster shot and whether this will have any implication on the existing vaccination certificates.