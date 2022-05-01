Malta To Offer Second COVID-19 Booster To Over 65s On A Strictly Voluntary Basis 

People over the age of 65 will be able to apply for a second COVID-19 booster next week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.

“In the coming days, people over the age of 65, as well as over 80s who haven’t yet received a second booster shot, will be able to receive it if they so please,” Fearne said on ONE TV’s Paperscan this morning.

He pledged that the uptake of the second booster will be strictly voluntary.

Although the initial booster dose was technically voluntary, the health authorities had incentivised people to get vaccinated by effectively blocking out those who didn’t take it out of parts of social life.