Malta To Offer Second COVID-19 Booster To Over 65s On A Strictly Voluntary Basis
People over the age of 65 will be able to apply for a second COVID-19 booster next week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.
“In the coming days, people over the age of 65, as well as over 80s who haven’t yet received a second booster shot, will be able to receive it if they so please,” Fearne said on ONE TV’s Paperscan this morning.
He pledged that the uptake of the second booster will be strictly voluntary.
Although the initial booster dose was technically voluntary, the health authorities had incentivised people to get vaccinated by effectively blocking out those who didn’t take it out of parts of social life.
Unboosted people faced state-mandated restrictions on travel, events, and even entering restaurants, rules that have since been relaxed.
Fearne today confidently claimed that Malta has reached the end of the pandemic and that today’s PL mass meeting to commemorate Workers’ Day should also double up as a celebration of the nation’s victory over the virus.
“Seeing as we did well and had a very high vaccination rate and efficient vaccination system, we have reached the end of the pandemic,” he said. “Today’s celebration isn’t just for Workers’ Day but for the victory over COVID-19.”
Do you intend to receive a second booster shot?