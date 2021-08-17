Malta To Start Training Pharmacists Willing To Give Out COVID-19 Vaccine

Pharmacists interested in administering COVID-19 vaccines will soon be able to undergo specialised training sessions which have been scheduled for the coming weeks.

In a recent notice, the Chamber of Pharmacists (Kamra tal- Ispizjara) announced that registration has opened for its first COVID-19 vaccination training programme.

The programme will focus on pharmacist-led life courses and COVID-19 vaccination in community pharmacies and will be complemented by a hands-on training course on vaccination technique, including Basic Life Support (BSL) and CPR.

“The Kamra believes that pharmacists can be of added value to the communities they serve through the acquisition of vaccination competencies and widening their information base,” the Chamber said.

“To this end, the Kamra has designed a comprehensive academic and professional online programme on various aspect of vaccinology, immunology, clinical considerations, life course vaccination, scientific, practice and policy developments; and a special session dedicated to the Covid-19 pandemic and Q&A sessions.”

“The multidisciplinary faculty of speakers is national and international, all experts in their respective fields.”

“The programme is ambitious and reflects months of work by the Kamra’s Vaccination Task Force. It is inspired by the mentoring of the Chamber’s international and European affiliations to pharmaceutical and pharmacist-led vaccination focused organisations such as International Pharmacy Federation (FIP) and the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU), of which the Chamber is a longstanding member respectively, and the advocacy of the European Interdisciplinary Council on Aging (EICA).”



“Participation in the online CPD programme and subsequently, in the hands-on training course, which will be launched shortly, will be certified by the Kamra. This shall ensure pharmacists’ entry into future vaccination programmes in the community.”

The Chamber of Pharmacists had appealed for their industry to be involved towards the beginning of the national COVID-19 vaccine campaign this year, but the Health Ministry had dismissed their calls.

Although the vast majority of the Maltese population has now been fully vaccinated, booster shots are set to commence next month for immunosuppressed people and elderly home residents.

Have you got vaccinated yet?