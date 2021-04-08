Malta Will Set Up A Grove In Memory Of COVID-19 Victims, Chris Fearne Announces
Malta will set up a grove to commemorate the nation’s COVID-19 victims, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.
Fearne announced the news today, exactly one year to the day that a 92-year-old woman became Malta’s first confirmed COVID-19 related death.
F'għeluq l-ewwel sena mill-ewwel mewt relatata mal-#Covid-19 f’Malta, il-Gvern bi pjan sabiex joħloq masġar ta’ tifkira għall-vittmi tal-Covid f’#Malta. @MaltaGov @RobertAbela_MT
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) April 8, 2021
No further details were given on where the grove will be located.
A total of 401 people have died with COVID-19 so far, with the latest victim, a 76-year-old man, confirmed earlier today.
In a tweet today, Prime Minister Robert Abela hailed the memory of the country’s COVID-19 victims.
