Malta Will Set Up A Grove In Memory Of COVID-19 Victims, Chris Fearne Announces 

Fearne announced the news today, exactly one year to the day that a 92-year-old woman became Malta’s first confirmed COVID-19 related death.

Malta will set up a grove to commemorate the nation’s COVID-19 victims, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

No further details were given on where the grove will be located.

A total of 401 people have died with COVID-19 so far, with the latest victim, a 76-year-old man, confirmed earlier today.

In a tweet today, Prime Minister Robert Abela hailed the memory of the country’s COVID-19 victims.

Where do you think this grove should be located?