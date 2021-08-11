Malta will start recognising Australian vaccine certificates as of Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

“Entire criminal organisations were caught falsifying vaccine certificates so we need to be able to verify their authenticity,” Fearne said on Pjazxa this evening. “We already recognise vaccine certificates from several countries and as of Friday, we will start recognising Australian vaccine certificates too.”

Malta currently recognises vaccine certificates issued by EU member states, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, Vatican City, the United Kingdom, UAE, the US, Serbia, Gibraltar, Turkey, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar and Albania.

Fully vaccinated travellers who present certificates recognised by the Maltese health authorities are allowed to travel without undergoing a period of mandatory quarantine so long as the country they’re travelling from hasn’t been classified as a “dark red” country.

