Malta’s Active Cases Drop To 1,058 After 71 New Patients And 147 Recoveries Recorded
Malta has registered 71 new COVID-19 patients and 147 recoveries over the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases now stands at 1,058. There are 33 patients currently in hospital, five of whom are in the ITU.
As of the latest figures, 394,589 people are fully vaccinated.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 07•08•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Saturday, August 7, 2021
