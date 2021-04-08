Malta’s COVID-19 Home Inspections Breach Fundamental Human Right To Private Life, CSN Warns  

Activist group Civil Society Network has warned the way COVID-19 home inspections are being carried out is in breach of fundamental human rights to privacy.

“CSN laments the lack of safeguards with regards to house visits authorised by delegated laws by the Superintendent of Public Health,” the group said. “While CSN appreciates the pressing social need to curb the spread of coronavirus, this should not be done at the expense of fundamental rights.”

“The fundamental right to private life protects the sanctity of home. During a state of emergency, rights can be limited because of legislative powers associated with emergencies. Since this has been revoked, any emergency measures must also end now that we are in a legal state of normalcy, at the risk of undermining the rule of law.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday said he’s confident that recent powers given to police, soldiers and other enforcement officials to inspect private homes for breaches of COVID-19 rules don’t go against human rights.

“Our belief is that one cannot speak of a breach of fundamental human rights because such action is permitted by law,” he said in response to a question from Lovin Malta.