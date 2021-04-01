Malta’s COVID-19 Hospital Admissions Drop Again, 15 Patients Now In ITU

COVID-19 hospitalisations and intensive care admissions have continued declining over the past week, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in her weekly briefing.

Fifteen patients are currently receiving intensive care, 14 at Mater Dei and one in Gozo. This is down from 20 last week, and 32 the previous week.

Overall hospitalisations currently stand at 113, down from 144 last week and 229 the previous week.