Malta’s COVID-19 Hospital Admissions Drop Again, 15 Patients Now In ITU
COVID-19 hospitalisations and intensive care admissions have continued declining over the past week, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in her weekly briefing.
Fifteen patients are currently receiving intensive care, 14 at Mater Dei and one in Gozo. This is down from 20 last week, and 32 the previous week.
Overall hospitalisations currently stand at 113, down from 144 last week and 229 the previous week.
Besides the ITU patients, 10 people are currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit, 44 at other Mater Dei wards, three at the Gozo Hospital, 14 at Boffa Hospital, 13 at St Thomas Hospital, four at Karen Grech, eight at Good Samaritan, and two at Mount Carmel.
Malta confirmed a further 52 COVID-19 cases today, equivalent to the highest daily rise in cases during the pandemic’s first wave last year. Two patients died and 146 recovered, meaning the number of active cases has dropped to 740, continuing a recent trend.