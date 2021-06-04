Malta’s COVID-19 Hospital Patients Down To Two As Charmaine Gauci Hails Vaccine’s Success
Only two COVID-19 patients in Malta are currently hospitalised, none of whom are in intensive care, with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci hailing the vaccine’s success.
In her weekly briefing, Gauci confirmed that one COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalised in Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit and another in another Mater Dei ward.
Gozo General Hospital, Boffa Hospital, St Thomas Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital, the Good Samaritan Hospital, and Mount Carmel are completely free of COVID-19 patients.
Gauci said that 99.8% of vaccinated people haven’t tested positive for the virus so far, while the remaining 0.2% who have were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.
“The vaccine is very effective, it’s clearly avoiding complications and we’re not seeing deaths,” she said.
Tag someone who needs to know this