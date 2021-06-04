Malta’s COVID-19 Hospital Patients Down To Two As Charmaine Gauci Hails Vaccine’s Success

Only two COVID-19 patients in Malta are currently hospitalised, none of whom are in intensive care, with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci hailing the vaccine’s success.

In her weekly briefing, Gauci confirmed that one COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalised in Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit and another in another Mater Dei ward.

Gozo General Hospital, Boffa Hospital, St Thomas Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital, the Good Samaritan Hospital, and Mount Carmel are completely free of COVID-19 patients.