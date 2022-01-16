Malta’s Daily COVID-19 Reported Cases At Lowest Level For Almost A Month 

Malta reported another 301 COVID-19 cases today, the lowest daily level of new cases since 19th December.

In the UK, where a similar pattern of steadily declining infections is being observed, some experts are claiming that the end of the pandemic is in sight and that we are heading towards a new phase of it where the virus has a lesser impact on daily life.

“We’re almost there, it is now the beginning of the end, at least in the UK. I think life in 2022 will be almost back to before the pandemic,” Prof Julian Hiscox, chairman in infection and global health at the University of Liverpool, told the BBC.