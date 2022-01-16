Malta’s Daily COVID-19 Reported Cases At Lowest Level For Almost A Month
Malta reported another 301 COVID-19 cases today, the lowest daily level of new cases since 19th December.
In the UK, where a similar pattern of steadily declining infections is being observed, some experts are claiming that the end of the pandemic is in sight and that we are heading towards a new phase of it where the virus has a lesser impact on daily life.
“We’re almost there, it is now the beginning of the end, at least in the UK. I think life in 2022 will be almost back to before the pandemic,” Prof Julian Hiscox, chairman in infection and global health at the University of Liverpool, told the BBC.
In Malta, two people, a 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, were reported to have died while COVID-19 positive over the past 24 hours, although the health authorities didn’t specify whether the virus was the cause of death.
A further 1,133 recoveries were also recorded.
As it stands, 102 people with COVID-19 are receiving some kind of treatment at Mater Dei, eight of whom are in intensive care.
And with new controversial vaccine rules set to kick in tomorrow, the bulletin shows that 305,549 people have now received a booster dose.
Do you think the end of the pandemic is in sight?