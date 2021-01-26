Malta’s COVID-19 Vaccinations Exceed 20,000 As 138 New Infections Discovered Overnight

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases are now 2,640 after 138 new infections were discovered overnight. Recoveries in the last 24 hours, on the other hand, reached 128. Two deaths were also recorded – an 80-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man.

A total of 3,248 swab tests were conducted yesterday.

Meanwhile, the island’s vaccination numbers have continued to rise, exceeding 20,000 by yesterday, with the total number currently sitting at 21,172. With Malta’s health authorities finally distinguishing between first and second doses, we can now have a better idea of the current national effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

As of yesterday, 19,709 people have been vaccinated, with 1,463 of them even receiving the second jab. This amounts to just under 4% of the population.

Earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Shadow Health Minister Stephen Spiteri came together to receive the vaccine on Facebook live.