Malta’s COVID-19 Weekly Infections Are Half The Daily Numbers Recorded Just Two Weeks Ago

In the last five days, Malta has seen a total of 15 new cases.

Declining active virus cases continue to dominate the COVID-19 debate in Malta right now, but it doesn’t take much to fully appreciate the downward trend the islands have been going through.

And while lower daily infection numbers would usually also reflect lower testing numbers, the latter has not gone down, with Malta hitting a particularly awesome ratio just yesterday.

Yesterday’s two new cases was already great news, but when one takes into account the fact that it came from 2,454 swab tests, it gets even better. In fact, the last time Malta had more swab tests was all the way back on 27th March, when 2,928 swab tests resulted in 93 new cases. For context, active cases that day had hit 1,660. Today, we’re at nearly a tenth of that, 177.

Every single day for the last couple of weeks, Malta’s active cases have gone down by an average of 10 cases per day. Even at an average of five fewer active cases per day (half the current rate), Malta could get tantalisingly close to zero active cases by the first day of summer.

But of course, it’s worth noting that, beyond the fast vaccination roll-out that’s currently happening nationwide, it is with the adherence and respect of current restrictions that we can all get out of this together sooner rather than later.

What do you make of these latest numbers? Let us know in the comments below