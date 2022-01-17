Malta’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Are The Lowest Since 20th December
Malta reported 288 COVID-19 new cases today, the lowest daily level of new cases since 20th December.
Following yesterday’s report, this means that the downward trend witnessed in recent days has continued.
There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours. In addition, 699 persons were said to have recovered from infection.
Presently, 124 persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 are receiving some form of treatment from Mater Dei Hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care.
With today being the first day of the government’s somewhat controversial vaccine rules taking shape, current statistics have shown that 306,964 persons have received their respective booster doses.
Could this downward trend mean the beginning of the end for COVID-19?