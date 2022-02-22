Malta’s ‘Dark Red’ Travel List Rules Must Be Eased, Travel Agent Federation Urges
Malta should ease its rules effectively banning travel from ‘dark red’ countries, the Federated Association of Travel & Tourism Agents (FATTA) has urged.
“[We] urge the authorities to carefully and regularly review the list of countries / zones subject to an effective travel ban (dark red list), to further facilitate authorisation to travel to such destinations for fully vaccinated holders of a valid vaccination certificate issued by the Maltese Authorities and to apply the same reduced quarantine measures upon their return as those applicable for primary contacts.”
Several countries, from Argentina and Mexico to Serbia and Egypt, have been classified as ‘dark red’.
Travel from ‘dark red’ countries is banned except in “exceptional circumstances” with prior authorisation from the health authorities. Such travellers must quarantine for ten days if they’re adequately vaccinated and two weeks if they aren’t.
Despite Health Minister Chris Fearne’s insistence that the travel ban reflects those countries where COVID-19 is spreading the most, the list hasn’t been updated in months.
Fearne hinted earlier this month that the list could be revised to reflect countries’ vaccination rates and said more details will be announced when the EU reaches an agreement and “when it’s right for Malta”.
Besides updating the ‘dark red’ travel rules, FATTA also urged the authorities to scrap or considerably relax the restriction on the number of people who can gather in public spaces, currently limited to six.
They added that the limited capacity restrictions on tourist coaches, minibusses, ferry services and commercial passenger vessels (currently 80%) should be removed and operators permitted to carry their respective full capacity as licensed.
