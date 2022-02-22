Malta’s ‘Dark Red’ Travel List Rules Must Be Eased, Travel Agent Federation Urges 

Malta should ease its rules effectively banning travel from ‘dark red’ countries, the Federated Association of Travel & Tourism Agents (FATTA) has urged.

“[We] urge the authorities to carefully and regularly review the list of countries / zones subject to an effective travel ban (dark red list), to further facilitate authorisation to travel to such destinations for fully vaccinated holders of a valid vaccination certificate issued by the Maltese Authorities and to apply the same reduced quarantine measures upon their return as those applicable for primary contacts.”

Several countries, from Argentina and Mexico to Serbia and Egypt, have been classified as ‘dark red’.

Travel from ‘dark red’ countries is banned except in “exceptional circumstances” with prior authorisation from the health authorities. Such travellers must quarantine for ten days if they’re adequately vaccinated and two weeks if they aren’t.