Malta’s Family Doctors Have Started Administering The COVID-19 Vaccines… And There’s Over 100 Of Them

Malta has just added another important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Specifically, 106 of them.

Yesterday, as the island hit the commendable milestone of 100,000 fully vaccinated citizens, another great achievement went mostly unnoticed – the island’s family doctors also started administering the vaccine.

Back in February, Health Minister Chris Fearne had announced that family doctors would be introduced into the national vaccination system on a voluntary basis, allowing them to administer the vital COVID-19 vaccines privately to their patients.

Now, after a total of 106 GPs applied, Malta’s family doctors started administering the vaccines yesterday.

This could prove to be an absolute game-changer; hypothetically, if the nation has enough doses to be able to provide these GPs 100 doses each to administer daily, we could be looking at 10,000 extra doses every single day.

While of course still adhering to the specific age cohorts issued by the health authorities (that is, currently vaccinating anyone aged over 40), GPs may also have other requirements to reach. One such requirement could be a target number of orders before being given a batch of doses, specifically because of the defrosting procedures of the vaccines.

In other words, you’re best off contacting your GP for further information.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below and tag someone who needs to read this!