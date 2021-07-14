Malta’s Health Authorities Clarify Unvaccinated Travel Quarantine Period

Health authorities have clarified that a 14-day quarantine period will be mandatory for unvaccinated arrivals in Malta.

Unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo the two-week quarantine period in an adequate hotel at their expense upon entering Malta.

Children aged 12 and under, alongside those who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons, were also previously highlighted as being exempt from having to produce a certificate or quarantine. Instead, these individuals will have to show a negative PCR test performed 72 hours before arrival.

Announced on Tuesday, the new measure does not apply to flights booked prior to their announcement last Friday.