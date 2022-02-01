Malta’s Largest Trade Union Comes Out Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

The General Workers’ Union, Malta’s largest trade union, has confirmed it is completely opposed to making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all citizens.

“When the vaccine arrived, everyone saw it as the solution to end the pandemic once and for all, but we made it clear that we absolutely disagree with mandatory vaccination,” GWU secretary general Josef Bugeja said. “Free choice should be respected.”

However, he added that the right to free choice should be accompanied with responsibility in attitude.

Bugeja urged the health authorities to be more transparent when announcing decisions, citing their recent U-turn over vaccine certificates for restaurants, bars and other establishments.