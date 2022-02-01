Malta’s Largest Trade Union Comes Out Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination
The General Workers’ Union, Malta’s largest trade union, has confirmed it is completely opposed to making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all citizens.
“When the vaccine arrived, everyone saw it as the solution to end the pandemic once and for all, but we made it clear that we absolutely disagree with mandatory vaccination,” GWU secretary general Josef Bugeja said. “Free choice should be respected.”
However, he added that the right to free choice should be accompanied with responsibility in attitude.
Bugeja urged the health authorities to be more transparent when announcing decisions, citing their recent U-turn over vaccine certificates for restaurants, bars and other establishments.
“Why did you need to be boosted to go to a restaurant but now you don’t? Why and how did you reach that decision? The more you know, the more informed your choices can be.”
Bugeja was addressing an online debate organised by the think-tank AŻAD on whether the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory, a policy that will come into force in Austria this week.
Geriatric consultant Mark Anthony Vassallo called for Malta do something similar, arguing that the first, second and booster doses should all be mandatory.
“I think our community should help those who are most vulnerable. Promoting vaccine uptake among vulnerable people is good, but mandatory vaccination wouldn’t be a bad idea to reduce infections.”
Malta’s government has insisted it has no plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory and recently announced that some vaccine certificate entry rules will be eased.
Do you think Malta should make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory?