Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Spike Continues With 291 New Cases
Just under 300 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in Malta overnight, Saħħa has revealed, in what is becoming an increasing spike of infections.
Today’s 291 new cases and 100 recoveries mean Malta’s current active cases are 1,791.
Meanwhile, hospitalisations have budged up, standing at 22 people and a further three at ITU.
At the same time, Malta’s vaccination drive continues undeterred, with 167,322 people now given the booster dose.
The last couple of weeks have seen a gradual spike in new COVID-19 infections, with yesterday’s 221 new cases marking a five-month high following two consecutive days of 160+ infections.
While the rest of the continent and indeed the word grapples with the latest Omicron variant, however, Health Minister Chris Fearne has time and time again reassured the nation that no cases of the variant have yet been registered on the islands.
He did notwithstanding say that, as was the case with the Delta Variant, “it’s only a matter of time, days really” that this latest variant makes its way to Malta.
What do you make of Malta’s recent COVID-19 numbers? Sound off in the comments below