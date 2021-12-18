Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Spike Continues With 291 New Cases

Just under 300 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in Malta overnight, Saħħa has revealed, in what is becoming an increasing spike of infections.

Today’s 291 new cases and 100 recoveries mean Malta’s current active cases are 1,791.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations have budged up, standing at 22 people and a further three at ITU.

At the same time, Malta’s vaccination drive continues undeterred, with 167,322 people now given the booster dose.