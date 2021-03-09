Malta’s Most Bruised Businesses Will Keep Wage Supplement Until End Of Year At Least 

Malta will maintain the full €800 wage supplement scheme for businesses that suffered most due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least the end of the year.

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the government spent €360 million on the wage supplement scheme last year and intends to spend at least a further €200 million on it in the coming months.

“Thanks to the wage supplement scheme, we managed to reduce the contraction in GDP last year by a third and defeat predictions that unemployment was going to soar,” he said.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli said the government intends to gradually reduce businesses’ dependence on the scheme and introduce other measures to help them get back on their feet.

One of these measures is the long-awaited rent subsidy, which was launched several months ago, with the first €5.5 million tranche of aid issued to businesses last week.

“We want to help companies become more competitive in the future, we’re discussing with stakeholders and more measures will be announced in the coming weeks. We’re aware of the challenges businesses are going through.”

What other measures should the government introduce to keep businesses on their feet?