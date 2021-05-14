Malta’s Oxygen Concentrators Reach COVID-Stricken India Amid The Country’s Pandemic Crisis
The 20 oxygen concentrators that Malta sent to India have finally arrived and been delivered to their destination at the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India.
They have come to India amid a grave health crisis that the country has been grappling with over the past few weeks with COVID-19 overwhelming the Indian healthcare system and creating shortages of oxygen.
Malta was among countless countries across the world that sent aid in various forms to help relieve the suffering Indian people were facing.
The news of Malta’s aid arriving was confirmed by Malta’s High Commissioner to India, Reuban Gauci, who also stated that he was personally overseeing the delivery.
India still faces a grave crisis with the pandemic as the total tally of infections have passed 24 million and over 4,000 people have died for the third day straight in the world’s largest democracy. However, daily infections have kept below last week’s peak of 414,188
Additionally, the newest strain of COVID-19, dubbed B.1.617, has been confirmed to be spreading across the globe after emerging in India, this new strain is said to be highly transmissible. As of the writing of this article, there are no known cases of this new variant in Malta.
How do you feel about this story?