Malta’s Oxygen Concentrators Reach COVID-Stricken India Amid The Country’s Pandemic Crisis

The 20 oxygen concentrators that Malta sent to India have finally arrived and been delivered to their destination at the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India.

They have come to India amid a grave health crisis that the country has been grappling with over the past few weeks with COVID-19 overwhelming the Indian healthcare system and creating shortages of oxygen.

Malta was among countless countries across the world that sent aid in various forms to help relieve the suffering Indian people were facing.