Malta’s Quarantine Period Should Be Lower Than Ten Days, Chamber Proposes  

Malta should consider reducing the duration of quarantine beyond the current ten days, the Malta Chamber has proposed.

“The Chamber once again appeals for the public health authorities to consider how other countries are steadily reducing quarantine periods, and the extent to which this can be replicated in Malta, particularly given the high rate of uptake of the booster,” the Chamber said in a statement.

As of this week, people who have been fully vaccinated with the booster shot and who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to leave home after ten days if they’re asymptomatic.

Although it’s the first time quarantine laws have been relaxed since the start of the pandemic, the new ten-day period is still longer than new durations that several countries have imposed in recent weeks.

The likes of Spain, the UK and France have cut it to seven days, while the US and Greece have reduced it to five days.

Cover photo: Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb

Do you agree with this proposal?