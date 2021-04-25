Malta’s Restaurant Lobby Groups React To News They Can Reopen For Breakfast And Lunch

Malta’s two major restaurant lobby groups have cautiously welcomed today’s announcement that restaurants and snack bars will gradually reopen as of 10th May, but will have to close their doors to seated diners at 5pm and impose restrictions of four diners per table.

Describing the relaxing of measures as the first step to help restaurants survive, the Association of Catering Establishments urged the general public to help the industry as much as possible by planning their relaxation time before 5pm.

However, they said catering establishments should be allowed to reopen in full on 17th May.

“There is still no evidence that restaurants are the cause of spread and consequently there is no scientific or logical reason to risk entrepreneurs’ livelihoods,” the association said. “The concept of legal proportionality in a democratic society is not being followed by the Health Authorities.”

“ACE calls once again on rigid enforcements on crowd gathering in order to avoid the same issues due to which our members were forced to close in spite of the large majority observing the protocols.