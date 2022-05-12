Maltese Childcare Centres Ban Authorities From Premises In Protest At COVID-19 Restrictions 

Childcare centres around the island have decided to ban authorities from carrying out visits and checks in protest at the government’s refusal to relax COVID-19 restrictions in their industry.

“With immediate effect, none of the usually required visits and checks for this sector by authorities or entities will be accepted in any shape or form,” the Malta Chamber of SMEs and the Childcare Centres Providers Association said in a statement.

“Only emergency situations, which are to be brought to the attention of the association will be assessed and handled accordingly.”

Since their 2020 reopening after Malta’s initial COVID-19 lockdown period, childcare centres have had their maximum capacity limits decreased in an attempt to promote social distancing. These rules remain in place, even though the vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

“We understand that like every other sector that has been allowed to operate freely, which is more than reasonable in the current circumstances, Childcare Centers are more than justified to demand for progress in this respect,” the Chamber and the Association said.

“The current restrictions are resulting into centres not being able to operate according to the thresholds given to them by the license and this is not just resulting in loss of revenues but also lack of services to parents.”