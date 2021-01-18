Maltese Medical Student Co-Authors International E-Book On COVID-19

A Maltese student studying Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malta, Rebecca Caruana, has helped write an e-book titled COVID-19: The Reason Why The Earth Stood Still In 2020, alongside international Doctors and medical experts.

The book is aimed at creating an illustrated guide into understanding everything one needs to know about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project has come about through the collection of reliable sources from doctors who either work with the World Health Organisation or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In March 2020, Caruana wrote her first article regarding COVID-19 which was published in a local newspaper. It was later shared online and gained the attention of Dr Syed M. Rizvi, a medical doctor from New York, who asked Caruana to join his team who were working on this international project.

The team is comprised of Caruana and Rizvi alongside London-based dentist Dr Pippasha Khan and Mr Daniel Hrbolic, a speech therapist based in Australia.