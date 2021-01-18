Maltese Medical Student Co-Authors International E-Book On COVID-19
A Maltese student studying Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malta, Rebecca Caruana, has helped write an e-book titled COVID-19: The Reason Why The Earth Stood Still In 2020, alongside international Doctors and medical experts.
The book is aimed at creating an illustrated guide into understanding everything one needs to know about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project has come about through the collection of reliable sources from doctors who either work with the World Health Organisation or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In March 2020, Caruana wrote her first article regarding COVID-19 which was published in a local newspaper. It was later shared online and gained the attention of Dr Syed M. Rizvi, a medical doctor from New York, who asked Caruana to join his team who were working on this international project.
The team is comprised of Caruana and Rizvi alongside London-based dentist Dr Pippasha Khan and Mr Daniel Hrbolic, a speech therapist based in Australia.
By 5th June 2020, the then-Minister of Education, Owen Bonnici alongside Dr Frank Fabri invited Caruana to present the project to them – which was meant to come in 2020. However, the ever-evolving nature surrounding the pandemic, including new discoveries regarding COVID-19, made the team constantly change the data found within the book.
Now, the e-book has been released and is offering a free and easy, no-nonsense explanation into the facts behind COVID-19. Alongside the information seen within the book, one can also note detailed diagrams to help further visualise and explain the points brought up throughout the 10-chapter book.
Regarding the book, Caruana has stated her “hope that all readers will find value on this book by gaining more knowledge on this virus while helping them deal with this pandemic both physically and mentally.”
COVID-19: The Reason Why The Earth Stood Still In 2020 can be downloaded here. The only requirement is to input your email address.
