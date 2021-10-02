Maltese Professor Presents Ground-Breaking Findings In Biggest COVID-19 Research In Children

Maltese professor Keith Sacco, who specialises in immunology in the US, came to a ground-breaking conclusion regarding the way COVID-19 manifests itself in children.

He spent the past 18 months carrying out the biggest-ever COVID-19 study in children, from Europe to the Middle East and North and South America. The research intends to find more effective treatment for children with COVID-19.

“We took a lot of samples from different hospitals around the world and managed to understand the mechanism why COVID-19 manifests itself in children this way,” he said.

Sacco and his team concluded that children infected with COVID-19 tend to suffer from inflammation instead of the usual symptoms, he said in an interview with TVM.

Even though the virus doesn’t usually develop severe symptoms in children, there are cases where they experience inflammation.

Having worked with COVID-19 authority and doctor Anthony Fauci, Sacco is the first Maltese specialised in the field. His team demonstrated for the first time how effective medicine work in this condition.

The research conclusions were published in a prestigious medical journal and was noted by the international scientific community.

