Maltese Woman Gets ‘Positive For COVID-19′ Email – But She Didn’t Even Do A Swab Test
A Maltese woman was quite shocked to find out that she had tested positive for COVID-19 – given that she hadn’t even had a swab test done since 2021.
Making matters even funnier, the woman received the email on 1st April, and immediately regarded it as an April Fool’s joke, as she knew she couldn’t have possibly tested positive.
Upon second glance she noticed that while the name was the same as hers on the test result, it was not written in the same way as hers. Similarly, the ID card number was identical except for one digit.
She thought the story had stopped there until she was contacted by Health Authorities a few days later to make sure that she is indeed undergoing the quarantine period as stipulated.
“Jien mhux qiegħda kwarantina ta – jien niġri barra qiegħda,” the woman told the public health representative humorously, which translates to, “I am not in quarantine, I am out and about”.
She proceeded to notify the public health representative that while some of the details on the test result were similar to her actual details, they do not in fact match up with her ID card.
The health representative was quick to realise that this was in fact a mistake, and laughed along with the woman, telling her, ‘Mela żgur ma tixtieqx tagħmel kwarantina, uwx?’ to joke around – which translates to, ‘You’re sure you don’t want to do the quarantine right?’
He then ensured her that he will be looking into the issues and making sure that she does not keep receiving emails and phone calls of the sort.
Lovin Malta also contacted the Health Ministry for a comment on the matter and a representative confirmed that such instances occur due to a human error.
