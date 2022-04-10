Maltese Woman Gets ‘Positive For COVID-19′ Email – But She Didn’t Even Do A Swab Test

A Maltese woman was quite shocked to find out that she had tested positive for COVID-19 – given that she hadn’t even had a swab test done since 2021.

Making matters even funnier, the woman received the email on 1st April, and immediately regarded it as an April Fool’s joke, as she knew she couldn’t have possibly tested positive.

Upon second glance she noticed that while the name was the same as hers on the test result, it was not written in the same way as hers. Similarly, the ID card number was identical except for one digit.

She thought the story had stopped there until she was contacted by Health Authorities a few days later to make sure that she is indeed undergoing the quarantine period as stipulated.