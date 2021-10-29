Man Dies While COVID-19 Positive As Eight New Cases Are Recorded

A 69-year-old man died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s latest update.

Over the same period, eight new cases of the virus were discovered alongside 23 recoveries.

Nine people are currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active cases in Malta now stands at 204.

So far, 49,953 doses of a vaccine booster have been administered, with over 92% of the population fully vaccinated.