د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 29 New Cases Registered

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

An 83-year-old man has died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.

During the same period, 29 new cases of the viruses were recorded, while 16 people recovered.

The number of active cases currently stands at 238.

Ten patients are currently being treated for the virus in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 54,267 vaccine booster shots have been administered.

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Malta Finds 20 New COVID-19 Cases And 9 Recoveries, With 4 In ITU

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All