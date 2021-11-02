Man Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 29 New Cases Registered

An 83-year-old man has died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.

During the same period, 29 new cases of the viruses were recorded, while 16 people recovered.

The number of active cases currently stands at 238.

Ten patients are currently being treated for the virus in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

So far, 54,267 vaccine booster shots have been administered.