Marginally Better Than The World’s Worst Infection Rate: Malta’s Astronomical COVID Number Today, In Context

Over the past year, Prime Minister Robert Abela has frequently and loudly compared Malta’s COVID-19 statistics to that of Europe and beyond, happily scaling up ratios where it would show the tiny islands steaming ahead of their peers worldwide. But if we had to apply that same reasoning to Malta’s current daily infections, and different and worrying reality quickly emerges.

Barely two days after Malta blew every previous national record out of the water with 336 new infections, that record was broken today 48 hours later, with a meteoric 362 cases. But how do these numbers stack up when compared to the three European countries worst hit by this latest wave of infections?

As it stands, France, Italy and the Czech Republic have seen the highest numbers in recent weeks, with averages in the last month of 21,000, 17,000 and 12,000 daily cases respectively.

But as Prime Minister Abela has proved time and time again when for example touting Malta’s high swabbing rate, it’s not just about these statistics in their raw form, but what happens when you use ratios to put everyone on a level playing field.

Adjusting the populations of each country helps set an important context to what over 350 cases in a tiny island like Malta would look like in a larger European country… and it’s not looking too great.

France’s latest average of daily cases amounts to 0.018% of its population. In Italy, it’s 0.028%. The Czech Republic, meanwhile, is at a worrying average of 0.11% of its population getting infected every single day.

Malta’s number today of 362? 0.082%… or in Reuters’ own words, “at peak and rising”.

This means that Malta’s new infections today are equivalent to over 53,000 cases in France (significantly more than double of what they currently are) and more than 49,000 cases in Italy – nearly three times the current rate there.