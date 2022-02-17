Mask Wearing Rules For Outside Spaces To Be Lifted From 14th March

From 14th March, Malta will lift its regulations making wearing masks in all public open spaces mandatory.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne made the announcement during a press conference today.

However, masks will still need to be worn inside public closed spaces.

Fearne also revealed that almost 79% of people are now vaccinated and that a fourth dose is not needed.

He also announced the removal of quarantine for primary contacts of fully vaccinated positive cases as of 7th March, given that the infection rate remains low.

From next Monday 21st February, the mandatory seven-day quarantine for primary contacts with a valid vaccine certificate is going to be reduced to five days.

What do you think of the decision?