Masks At Beaches Won’t Be A Deal-Breaker For People Visiting Malta On Holiday, Tourism Minister Says

Mandatory mask-wearing at beaches won’t discourage people from visiting Malta for their summer holidays, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo predicted.

Questioned by Lovin Malta at a press conference today, Bartolo said he sincerely believes Malta has a lot more to offer tourists than just beaches and the sea.

“I will announce schemes in this regard in the coming days to ensure people don’t just come to Malta to go to the beach,” he said. “It’s important to promote these things, because after all the Malta Tourism Authority does a good job in ensuring our beaches are clean and our waters are pristine. However, I sincerely believe that if people want to visit Malta, the mask won’t be a deal-breaker.”

Bartolo added that he expects Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to “pronounce herself further” on this topic in the coming weeks.

“The more time passes, the more we’ll see what measures must be implemented, which are important for our health after all.”

Gauci said yesterday that it’s important that Malta doesn’t relax its measures on mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

“We need to see how things progress but the impact of wearing masks is very clear. So, for the time being, we need to keep these masks because we know that they work,” she said.

She said beachgoers must put on their mask “as soon as possible” after coming out of the water.

Last week, Spain announced that mask-wearing won’t be mandatory at beaches.

