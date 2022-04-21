Masks No Longer Mandatory In Maltese Schools As Of 25th April As New Guidelines Published 

Malta has published new COVID-19 guidelines for educational settings, effective as of 25th April, after which mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory.

The Health Ministry’s new guidelines apply to childcare centres, kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and tertiary schools.

“It will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in schools,” the guidelines state.

“However, individuals are free to make their own assessment of risk for themselves and for their children given that evidence to date still shows that wearing a mask is an effective means of preventing viral spread to others in conjunction with maintaining an adequate physical distance from others.”