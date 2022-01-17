National Strike Called ‘Against Tyranny And In Favour Of Human Rights’ As New Vaccine Rules Apply Today
A national strike has been called “against tyranny and in favour of human rights,” in response to the new vaccine rules that have come into effect today.
This comes as Malta has officially made the decision to limit where people can set foot, depending on whether they have received all three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The new measures have received criticism from all ends, even from those that might not necessarily be against the vaccination itself, with many arguing that the freedom of choice should not be threatened.
The action is being organised by the ‘Freedom Movement’ and Partit Popolari, and is set to commence later this morning at 10am.
The strike walk will take off from Bieb il-Bombi in Floriana, and from there the people attending will walk to the Curia building then walk to the Police general headquarters and afterwards they walk to the Malta Parliament, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Court.
The walk will then end in front of the President’s Palace.
Yesterday, PN leader Bernard Grech also came out against the new rules, describing them as an “inquisition against human rights”. Hundreds of people also took the streets of Valletta on Sunday to protest against the new measures.
