National Strike Called ‘Against Tyranny And In Favour Of Human Rights’ As New Vaccine Rules Apply Today

A national strike has been called “against tyranny and in favour of human rights,” in response to the new vaccine rules that have come into effect today.

This comes as Malta has officially made the decision to limit where people can set foot, depending on whether they have received all three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new measures have received criticism from all ends, even from those that might not necessarily be against the vaccination itself, with many arguing that the freedom of choice should not be threatened.