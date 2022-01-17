د . إAEDSRر . س

National Strike Called ‘Against Tyranny And In Favour Of Human Rights’ As New Vaccine Rules Apply Today

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A national strike has been called “against tyranny and in favour of human rights,” in response to the new vaccine rules that have come into effect today.

This comes as Malta has officially made the decision to limit where people can set foot, depending on whether they have received all three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new measures have received criticism from all ends, even from those that might not necessarily be against the vaccination itself, with many arguing that the freedom of choice should not be threatened. 

The action is being organised by the ‘Freedom Movement’ and Partit Popolari, and is set to commence later this morning at 10am.

The strike walk will take off from Bieb il-Bombi in Floriana, and from there the people attending will walk to the Curia building then walk to the Police general headquarters and afterwards they walk to the Malta Parliament, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Court.

The walk will then end in front of the President’s Palace.

Yesterday, PN leader Bernard Grech also came out against the new rules, describing them as an “inquisition against human rights”. Hundreds of people also took the streets of Valletta on Sunday to protest against the new measures.

Are you in favour of the new vaccine rules?

READ NEXT: Denied Booster Exemption Despite Serious Allergic Reaction To First Jabs, Maltese Woman Faces Being Shut Out Of Social Life

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All