د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Naxxar Sixth Form Goes Online Until End Of Term After Students Threaten Strike

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School has announced that it will go fully online until the end of the term after students threatened to go on strike against physical learning.

In a circular to staff, headmaster Gaetano Calleja confirmed that Education Minister Justyne Caruana had accepted a request by the sixth form to on online until the end of the Easter holidays.

Fully online lessons and tutorials will commence tomorrow, for both first and second years.

“It feels like it’s completely against the odds that this happened,” a GCHSS student told Lovin Malta. 

Several GCHSS students were planning to go on strike this Friday in protest against physical lectures at their school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned strike came as other schools, like Junior College, have turned fully to online learning. GCHSS students were instead sent a letter saying the school’s classes intend to continue as they are but that students who break the COVID-19 rule will be immediately suspended.

Are you a GCHSS student? What do you make of this decision? Let us know what you think in the comment section 

READ NEXT: Police Arrested Agius Over Chircop Murder In 2015 But Did Not Have Enough Evidence To Prosecute

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?