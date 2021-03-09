Naxxar Sixth Form Goes Online Until End Of Term After Students Threaten Strike
Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School has announced that it will go fully online until the end of the term after students threatened to go on strike against physical learning.
In a circular to staff, headmaster Gaetano Calleja confirmed that Education Minister Justyne Caruana had accepted a request by the sixth form to on online until the end of the Easter holidays.
Fully online lessons and tutorials will commence tomorrow, for both first and second years.
“It feels like it’s completely against the odds that this happened,” a GCHSS student told Lovin Malta.
Several GCHSS students were planning to go on strike this Friday in protest against physical lectures at their school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The planned strike came as other schools, like Junior College, have turned fully to online learning. GCHSS students were instead sent a letter saying the school’s classes intend to continue as they are but that students who break the COVID-19 rule will be immediately suspended.