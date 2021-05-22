Nearly 70% Of Eligible Population In Malta Has Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Malta has vaccinated almost 70% of its population aged 16 above, equivalent to 300,000 people, Health Minister Chris Fearne.

“300,000 Maltese and Gozitan citizens are now vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine,” Fearne said in a tweet this morning.

According to the latest available statistics compiled by the National Statistics Office, There were 514,564 people living in Malta at the end of December 2019. Of these, 441,186 are aged 16 and over and are therefore eligible to receive the vaccine.

Based on these figures, 67.9% of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine.

This would mean that Malta is just 13,235 vaccine doses away from reaching the target 70% mark, after which the population is expected to gain some degree of herd immunity.