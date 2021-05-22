Nearly 70% Of Eligible Population In Malta Has Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Malta has vaccinated almost 70% of its population aged 16 above, equivalent to 300,000 people, Health Minister Chris Fearne.
“300,000 Maltese and Gozitan citizens are now vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine,” Fearne said in a tweet this morning.
According to the latest available statistics compiled by the National Statistics Office, There were 514,564 people living in Malta at the end of December 2019. Of these, 441,186 are aged 16 and over and are therefore eligible to receive the vaccine.
Based on these figures, 67.9% of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine.
This would mean that Malta is just 13,235 vaccine doses away from reaching the target 70% mark, after which the population is expected to gain some degree of herd immunity.
300,000 Malti u Għawdxi issa huma mlaqqma b’minn tal-inqas l-ewwel doża tal-#vaċċin#letsdothis https://t.co/xDyYSLM0tY 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/mXgYrdQSHg
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) May 22, 2021
If the entire population is taken into account, Malta has vaccinated just over half of its population, at 58.3%.
The number of active cases in Malta has dropped significantly since vaccines started being administered in January. Active cases fell below the 100-mark yesterday with the number of new registered cases each day hovering below 10.
Despite the clear impact on the epidemic the vaccine has had, the government continues to proceed with caution, over fears that numbers could spike yet again ahead of the summer season.
