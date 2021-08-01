د . إAEDSRر . س

New COVID-19 Cases In Malta Keep Dropping But Five Patients Now In ITU

Malta has found 80 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest rise in single-day numbers since 8th July, and this despite the lack of stringent restrictions.

However, this positive update was tempered by the announcement that five COVID-19 patients are now receiving intensive care at Mater Dei, up from two the previous day.

Meanwhile, 214 patients recovered and no patients died over the past 24 hours, meaning the number of active cases has dropped to 1,713.

A total of 32 CVODI-19 positive patients are currently hospitalised, up from 30 the previous day.

A total of 382,255 people have now been fully vaccinated against the virus. 

