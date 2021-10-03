No COVID-19 Patients At Mater Dei’s ITU For Third Straight Day
For the third consecutive day, not a single COVID-19 patient is receiving intensive cate at Mater Dei.
Today’s COVID-19 bulletin shows that six people who have been infected with the virus are currently hospitalised, the same number as yesterday, none of whom are receiving intensive care.
Meanwhile, ten new cases, 30 recoveries and zero deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.
The vaccine booster campaign has also picked up some speed, with 1,288 shots administered over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of booster shots at just past 15,000.
