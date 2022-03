Malta has recorded 139 new COVID-19 cases and 68 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

There have been no fatalities from persons who were COVID-19 positive during this time.

The total number of active cases is now at 1,149, while the total number of deaths remains 613.

The number of patients in the hospital is 44 of whom four are receiving care in ITU.