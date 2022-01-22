No Evidence So Far That Boosters Are Needed For Teens And Children, WHO Says

“There is no evidence right now that healthy children or healthy adolescents need boosters. No evidence at all,” she said.

This was said at a press briefing that was held earlier this week on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan recently said that “there is no evidence at present that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine”.

“While there seems to be some waning of vaccine immunity overtime against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, more research needs to be done to ascertain who needs booster doses,” she said.

Israel has just begun offering boosters to children as young as 12, and last week Germany, as well as Hungary, became the latest countries to recommend that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

Earlier this month, the U.S. States Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

WHO’s top group of experts is set to meet soon to discuss the specific question of how countries should be administering booster doses to their citizens.

