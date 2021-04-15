No More Lockdowns: Maltese SME Chamber Insists Shops Should Remain Open If There’s Another Wave

As non-essential shops and services prepare to reopen on 26th April, the Chamber of SMEs has insisted that this should be the last lockdown they face, even if there’s a third wave.

“The SME Chamber has insisted that non-essential outlets are not to close again should another wave occur,” the business lobby group said in an email to members.

“Instead, all measures should be taken to mitigate the issue earlier and not let things escalate to require another partial lockdown.”

It said potential solutions could include limiting the opening hours and days of shops and limiting their amount of clients even further, perhaps only by appointment.

“Whilst these would still be difficult circumstances to operate under, it is better than a complete closure, should this be necessary of course.”