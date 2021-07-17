No Vaccine, No Work Permit: Malta Launches New COVID-19 Regime For Foreign Nationals 

Malta has announced that several third-country nationals will be unable to renew their work permit unless they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Health Ministry announced the new rules earlier this week, in a move that could convince a number of people to obtain their vaccine.

While the new rules don’t apply to all third-country nationals across the board, they apply to a significant chunk of people.

These include everyone who was born or who has lived at least six months in a country reported as very high risk for tuberculosis. The full list, which can be found here, ranges from Bangladesh and India to Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa.

It also applies to doctors, dentists, midwives, nurses and other regulated healthcare professionals, carers, child carers, dental chair side assistants, nannies, beauty therapists, tattooists and masseurs/masseuses.

Everyone working as food handlers in the catering industry will also need to present proof of vaccination.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination has now been added to the list of health screening requirements this category of third-country nationals must undertake to renew their work permit.

They must also be physically examined by a private medical doctor and have a chest X-Ray taken every year, while masseurs and masseuses must also be screened for Hepatitis C, HIV and STIs.

Applicants also need proof of measles and polio vaccinations and if they haven’t been taken at the country of birth or proof of records are unavailable, they must be administered locally.

Do you agree with these new rules?