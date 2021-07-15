Non-Resident Arrivals In Malta Must Quarantine At Government-Approved Hotel And Must Pay For Stay

All non-resident arrivals coming into Malta without a COVID-19 vaccine certificate must quarantine at a hotel designated by the Superintendent of Public Health and will need to fork out €100 per room each night of their stay. Residents of Malta can choose to quarantine at an alternative residence, on approval of the Superintendent of Public Health. A legal notice which came into force yesterday outlines the procedure for people flying into Malta from abroad if they are in possession of a valid COVID vaccine certificate.

This notice applies to persons aged 12 and over. The certificate will only be accepted if issued in its official form and as long as the vaccine is one that is approved and recognised by the Superintendent of Public Health. Currently, Malta recognises its own vaccine certificate and the certificates of countries mentioned in Annex A, which includes EU countries, the UK, particular states within the USA, and a host of other countries. This list will be updated from time to time.

Passengers coming to Malta who do not provide a valid certificate shall be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days. This must take place at one of the designated quarantine hotels and the cost of the hotel will be paid by the person quarantining. Costs are at around €100 per room, per night. The cost includes breakfast delivered to the room, however does not include any other additional expenses.

Those who are exempt from the quarantine rules are people suffering from medical illness or those aged 11 and under. Persons who are aged 16 and over, and are residents of Malta, can choose to quarantine at an alternative residence, on approval of the Superintendent of Public Health. Youngsters aged between 12 and 15 (both years included) can quarantine at their homes, as long as they are residents of Malta.

Those forming part of the same household are also subject to quarantine, despite being vaccinated. Non-residents of all ages must quarantine in one of the specified hotels. Those who do not have a vaccine certificate and will be quarantining must present a negative PCR test, not more than 72 hours old, before arriving in Malta. The countries which are not listed in Annex A will see the travellers having to also quarantine for a 14-day period, at a quarantine hotel. With the same costs applying, as detailed above.