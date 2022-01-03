Omicron Variant Makes Up 67% Of Active COVID-19 Cases In Malta 

“Two-thirds (67%) of new COVID-19 cases currently sequenced in Malta are now Omicron. Vaccination with booster doses remains vitally important,” Fearne said in a tweet.

The Omicron variant makes up more than a third of known active cases of the COVID-19 virus in Malta, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Two thirds (67%) of new covid cases currently sequenced in Malta are now #Omicron . Vaccination with #booster doses remains vitally important #BeBoosted

The statement comes shortly after the Nationalist Party urged the government to be transparent with the nation about the current state of the Maltese epidemic, including about the number of cases of the Omicron variant detected, which had so far not been disclosed.

The Omicron variant has been found to spread from person to person with much greater ease than previous variants of the virus. It has also been associated with a reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe outcomes.

Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, registering increases of over 1,000 new daily cases on several occasions over the past seven days.

A staggering 13,260 people are currently known to be positive for the virus with thousands more likely to be infected with testing centres struggling to keep up with the demand.

Despite the high number of active cases, the number of people in intensive care remains low, at seven patients.

In its statement, the Nationalist Party urged the government to allow the use of home testing kits given that the health authorities’ test and trace system had “failed”

