One COVID-19 Death Reported Alongside 62 New Cases And 33 Recoveries

A 64-year-old woman died while positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the health ministry has confirmed.

The number of new cases registered during the same period was 62 cases. 33 people recovered from the virus.

The total number of swab tests carried out was 3,351. 33 people are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

After today’s numbers, Malta has 719 cases of the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 413,600