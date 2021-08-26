One Death, 42 New COVID-19 Cases And 59 Recoveries Recorded In Malta

An 85-year-old woman passed away last night while positive for COVID-19, according to the health ministry’s latest COVID-19 update.

Over the past 24 hours, 42 new cases of the virus were detected alongside 59 recoveries. Thirty-three patients are receiving treatment in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active cases now stands at 669.

There have been a total of 438 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There 411,046 people were fully vaccinated as of yesterday.