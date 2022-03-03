One Man Dies Whilst COVID-19 Positive As Malta Sees Small Rise In Case Number

One man has died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta, the health authorities have confirmed.

The man was aged 64.

124 new COVID-19 cases were found over the last 24 hours alongside 88 new recoveries. There are currently 43 patients currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with three of them in ITU.

There are currently 774 active cases on the island. A small rise in numbers following an otherwise downward trend.