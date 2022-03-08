One Man Dies While COVID-19 Positive As Malta Finds 159 New Cases In Highest Rise Since February

Malta has recorded 159 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

One male, aged 82-years-old, unfortunately, died while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of active cases is now at 950, while the total number of deaths has reached 610.

The number of patients in the hospital is 34 of whom three are receiving care in ITU.