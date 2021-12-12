د . إAEDSRر . س

One Man Dies While COVID-19 Positive With 78 New Cases And 94 Recoveries Recorded

Malta has recorded 78 new COVID-19 patients and 94 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

One patient, an 82-year-old man, died while COVID-19 positive. The total number of deaths is now at 471.

The number of patients in the hospital is 16, two of whom are in ITU.

The government’s mandatory mask-wearing rule came into effect yesterday amid concerns over a recent spike in new cases.

What do you think of the figures?

